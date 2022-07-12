×
WHO Releases More Inclusive Gender Manual

A World Health Organization sign
A World Health Organization sign in Geneva, Switzerland. (Elena Duvernay/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Tuesday, 12 July 2022 05:05 PM EDT

The World Health Organization has released an updated version of its gender mainstreaming manual in order to "recognize gender and sexual diversity," the agency announced this month.

The WHO notes that the new manual will focus on "updating key concepts around gender," which includes "Highlighting and expanding on the concept of intersectionality, which looks at how gender power dynamics interact with other hierarchies of privilege or disadvantage, resulting in inequality and differential health outcomes for different people."

It also focuses on "Going beyond binary approaches to gender and health to recognize gender and sexual diversity, or the concept that gender identity exists on a continuum and that sex is not limited to male or female."

The WHO notes that the update, which comes more than 10 years after the manual was first released in 2011, was made "in light of new scientific evidence and conceptual progress on gender, health and development."

According to the agency, "The review and update of the manual is being carried out in partnership with the United Nations University International Institute for Global Health."

The press release also states that the public will be able to submit "inputs and feedback from reviews of the updates" as well as take part "in a validation workshop and/or the pilots."

