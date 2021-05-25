Whitmer's COVID Hypocrisy Unmasked by Reporter

Kyle Olson, the reporter for Breitbart News who broke the story about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer going to a bar and violating her own coronavirus orders, told Newsmax the incident exposes her hypocrisy.

Olson made his comments on the Newsmax show, ”Stinchfield” on Monday.

“This is just another example of where she hasn’t lived by her own rules,” he said.

Whitmer apologized on Sunday after a photo showed her apparently violating state-mandated social distancing guidelines at an East Lansing restaurant.

The photo, obtained by Breitbart, showed the Democrat governor with a large group of unmasked friends at the Landshark Bar & Grill.

Olson had reported that the group shot of 13 people appeared to violate Whitmer’s restaurant capacity order issued May 15 on “gathering limitations for entertainment establishments, recreational establishments, and food service establishments,"

Whitmer later apologized and said it was “an honest mistake.” And she joked: “They have pretty good pizza.”

But Olson said: “She’s arrogant. She thinks she’s above her rules. She thinks she’s above the law. She doesn’t have to answer to anybody. And is this is her response: ’I apologize. I’m human. I think we should all show some grace to each other.’ That’s her attitude now. But she hasn’t shown any grace to business owners, to families who have nursing home patients, to kids who are in school, to parents who are trying to work when their kids are not in school. She hasn’t shown any grace to those people.

“And for her to turn this into an advertisement for this dive bar in East Lansing, Michigan. It’s a joke. But it just shows she is not taking this seriously, which is why I think people now in Michigan are not taking her order seriously.

“And so, it was another example of hypocrisy. And I think what is so frustrating to people is that she comes up with these crazy orders about the number of people that can be at a table, how close tables can be together… But she is not willing to live by those very own rules. And that’s why today she came out and said she was going to end that rule – the very same rule that she violated.

“And this is just the latest example of where she has been exposed as a hypocrite. She has been caught lying about her trips and all of those things. It’s not going to end.

“You know, back before spring break she came up in Michigan, where I live, and she said: ‘Don’t go to Florida. There’s a variant raging there.’ She was basically blaming Gov. (Ron) DeSantis. Yet, what she didn’t tell us was that just a couple of weeks prior to that, she took a secret trip to Florida on a private jet. She wanted to do it undercover and not be noticed.”

