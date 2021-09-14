Teacher Claims on TikTok Video That Following Directions Is White Supremacy

A high school teacher in Virginia claimed in a video that the idea of students behaving themselves and sitting quietly in class is a part of white supremacy.

The video was posted to the teacher's TikTok account in May, where he said that ''I stated that PBIS is white supremacy with a hug and a lot of you all wanted to know more about that. So if PBIS concerns itself with positive behaviors, we have to ask ourselves, 'OK, well, what are those positive behaviors?'

''And it's things like making sure that you're following directions, and making sure that you're sitting quietly, and you are in your seat and all these things that come from white culture,'' the teacher said.

PBIS stands for Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, the framework used by Virginia public schools ''to support positive academic and behavioral outcomes for all students.''

The teacher, who appears to be Josh Thompson, a high school English teacher in Blacksburg, Virginia, continued: ''The idea of just sitting quiet and being told stuff and taking things in in a passive stance is not a thing that's in many cultures.

''So if we're positively enforcing these behaviors, we are by extension positively enforcing elements of white culture. Which therefore keeps whiteness at the center, which is the definition of white supremacy.''

The video appeared to have been pulled from Thompson's account as of Tuesday morning.