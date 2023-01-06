WH Downplays National Security Concerns With Speaker Delay

The White House on Friday said there are no overriding national security concerns because of the delay in naming a House speaker, contradicting comments made a day earlier from the State Department.

"In terms of the American people worrying about whether the federal government and this administration can continue to look after our national security interests, that should not be an overriding concern," National Security spokesman John Kirby said at a press briefing. "There are vehicles and ways which we can continue to communicate key priorities and developments."

On Thursday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said there are concerns because without a speaker, House members cannot be sworn in, assigned to committees or get security clearance for briefings.

"Over time, those concerns — concerns on the part of the members themselves, or the members-elect themselves — will be compounded," Price said at a press briefing. "The first few days of any congressional term usually is spent on procedural elements like this. But, of course, if this continues, there will be additional concerns.

"We want to hear their voice in our foreign policy. We want to ensure that our foreign policy has bipartisan support wherever we can. We want to ensure that in the formulation of our policy we're taking into account the prerogatives and the perspectives of members of both chambers of Congress.

"[But] it is much more difficult to do that when there is not a seated House of Representatives, but this is the process. The process is playing out. And I expect — we can all expect — at some point before too long, the process will conclude."