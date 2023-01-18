×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: whitehouse | oversight | committee | appointments

WH Scolds GOP for Placing 'Extreme MAGA Members' on Oversight Committee

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Wednesday, 18 January 2023 03:31 PM EST

The White House has condemned House Republicans for "handing the keys of oversight" to extremists by placing some members it does not approve of on the Oversight Committee.

The Biden administration reacted after Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., were placed on the committee Tuesday. Both were stripped of their committee assignments in the last Congress by Democrats for making controversial comments.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., who refused a subpoena to testify in front of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, tweeted Tuesday he will be on the Oversight Committee, as well.

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has promised a lengthy list of investigations in the new Congress, including one into the Biden administration's alleged role in colluding with Big Tech to censor certain types of speech on social media and one on alleged influence peddling by the Biden family.

"As we have said before, the Biden administration stands ready to work in good faith to accommodate Congress' legitimate oversight needs," Ian Sams, a White House spokesman on GOP investigations, said Wednesday in a statement, according to The Hill. "However, with these members joining the Oversight Committee, it appears that House Republicans may be setting the stage for divorced-from-reality political stunts, instead of engaging in bipartisan work on behalf of the American people."

Sams said Republicans are "handing the keys of oversight to the most extreme MAGA members of the Republican caucus who promote violent rhetoric and dangerous conspiracy theories."

Newsmax has reached out to Comer for comment.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The White House has condemned House Republicans for "handing the keys of oversight" to extremists by placing some members it does not approve of on the Oversight Committee.
whitehouse, oversight, committee, appointments
261
2023-31-18
Wednesday, 18 January 2023 03:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved