WH Scolds GOP for Placing 'Extreme MAGA Members' on Oversight Committee

The White House has condemned House Republicans for "handing the keys of oversight" to extremists by placing some members it does not approve of on the Oversight Committee.

The Biden administration reacted after Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., were placed on the committee Tuesday. Both were stripped of their committee assignments in the last Congress by Democrats for making controversial comments.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., who refused a subpoena to testify in front of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, tweeted Tuesday he will be on the Oversight Committee, as well.

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has promised a lengthy list of investigations in the new Congress, including one into the Biden administration's alleged role in colluding with Big Tech to censor certain types of speech on social media and one on alleged influence peddling by the Biden family.

"As we have said before, the Biden administration stands ready to work in good faith to accommodate Congress' legitimate oversight needs," Ian Sams, a White House spokesman on GOP investigations, said Wednesday in a statement, according to The Hill. "However, with these members joining the Oversight Committee, it appears that House Republicans may be setting the stage for divorced-from-reality political stunts, instead of engaging in bipartisan work on behalf of the American people."

Sams said Republicans are "handing the keys of oversight to the most extreme MAGA members of the Republican caucus who promote violent rhetoric and dangerous conspiracy theories."

