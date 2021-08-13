WH Hails Judge's Decision to Leave Eviction Moratorium in Place

The Biden administration on Friday hailed a U.S. judge’s decision to allow its new eviction moratorium to remain in place.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said her ''hands are tied'' by an appellate decision from the last time courts considered the evictions moratorium in the spring.

Alabama landlords who are challenging the moratorium, which is set to expire Oct. 3, are likely to appeal her ruling.

''The Administration believes that CDC’s new moratorium is a proper use of its lawful authority to protect the public health. We are pleased that the district court left the moratorium in place, though we are aware that further proceedings in this case are likely,'' White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

''The President continues to call on State and local elected officials and judges to issue local eviction moratoriums and move aggressively to distribute the $46.5 billion in emergency rental assistance funds that are available through the bipartisan COVID relief act that Congress passed in December 2020, and through the President’s American Rescue Plan that was enacted in March 2021,'' Psaki said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reversed course and issued a slightly narrower eviction moratorium just three days after the prior one expired.

More than 15 million people in 6.5 million U.S. households are currently behind on rental payments, according to a study, and collectively owe more than $20 billion to landlords.

Friedrich in May declared the CDC eviction moratorium, which was first issued in September 2020, unlawful but delayed her ruling from immediately taking effect.

In June, a divided U.S. Supreme Court agreed to let the CDC moratorium remain in effect after the agency announced it would allow the ban to expire on July 31.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.