White House on Trump FBI Raid: 'We Do Not Interfere'

karine jean-pierre in the white house press room behind a podium

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 14 August 2022 05:06 PM EDT

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told ABC that neither the FBI nor Attorney General Merrick Garland informed the White House that the federal investigatory agency would raid former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

"We do not interfere," Jean-Pierre told "This Week's" Jonathan Karl on Sunday. "We do not get briefed. We do not get involved.

"We have learned about all of this the same way the American people have learned about this, through public reports, through your reporting and every other reporter who has talked about this. That is how we learned about what is happening," Jean-Pierre said.

The White House press secretary also responded to concerns of the raid being a political attack on Trump, stating: "The Department of Justice, when it comes to law enforcement, is independent. This is what we believe, and this is what the president has said. This is not about politicizing anything."

Jean-Pierre then pointed out that President Joe Biden did not appoint the FBI's director, Christopher Wray, and that Garland's confirmation had bipartisan support.

Sunday, 14 August 2022 05:06 PM
