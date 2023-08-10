W.Va. Man Arrested for Threatening Tree of Life Jury

A West Virginia man and known white supremacist was arrested by federal authorities on Thursday after allegedly making threats against the Pittsburgh jury that convicted Robert Bowers, who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018.

Hardy Lloyd, 45, faces up to 35 years in prison on charges of obstruction of the due administration of justice, transmitting threats in interstate and foreign commerce, and witness tampering. The tampering charge alone could carry a sentence of 20 years if he is convicted.

Lloyd was taken into custody without incident, the Department of Justice said.

Per the DOJ complaint, Lloyd sent letters and emails to witnesses and jury members in the trial of Bowers, who was subsequently sentenced to death.

Lloyd also allegedly placed stickers touting his white supremacist organization in Jewish neighborhoods in Pittsburgh, two days after Bowers' trial began with opening statements.

"Jury trials are a hallmark of the American justice system and attempts to intimidate witnesses or jurors will be met with a strong response," U.S. attorney William Ihlenfeld said in the news release. "The use of hateful threats in an effort to undermine a trial is especially troubling."

Lloyd repeatedly touted the work of Bowers online while calling for the deaths of Jewish and transgender people, many coming in one day in March, per the complaint.

The DOJ also accused Lloyd of sending emails to several media outlets in Pittsburgh threatening to "file for the names and addresses of the jury."

"Just know that any guilty verdict could bring down the wrath of lone wolves in the region," Lloyd allegedly wrote in one.