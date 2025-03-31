'White Lotus' Removed Trans Character After Trump Win

"The White Lotus" creator Mike White removed a trans character from the series after President Donald Trump won the election, actress Carrie Coon told Harper's Bazaar.

"There was a bit more context to her home life," Coon said of her character, Laurie.

"You originally found out that her daughter was actually nonbinary, maybe trans, and going by they/them. You see Laurie struggling to explain it to her friends, struggling to use they/them pronouns, struggling with the language, which was all interesting. It was only a short scene, but for me, it did make the question [in episode 3] of whether Kate voted for Trump so much more provocative and personally offensive to Laurie, considering who her child is in the world," she told the magazine.

"But the season was written before the election," Coon continued. "And considering the way the Trump administration has weaponized the cultural war against transgender people even more since then, when the time came to cut the episode down, Mike felt that the scene was so small and the topic so big that it wasn't the right way to engage in that conversation."

Trump has targeted transgender and nonbinary people with a series of executive orders since he returned to office.