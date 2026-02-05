WH Debuts TrumpRx Website Aimed at Prescription Savings

The Trump administration is set to launch TrumpRx.gov on Thursday evening, unveiling a government-hosted website that officials say will help Americans find lower-cost prescription drugs.

The site won't sell any prescriptions, but will steer buyers to manufacturers with direct-to-consumer discounts.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the debut on X, calling TrumpRx "a state of the art website for American consumers to purchase low cost prescription drugs."

President Donald Trump is expected to roll out the site alongside Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and Joe Gebbia, director of the White House National Design Studio.

Administration officials say TrumpRx is not designed to sell medications directly. Instead, the site functions as a directory that links consumers to drugmakers' own online storefronts and discount programs, where eligible prescriptions can be bought at reduced prices outside traditional pharmacy benefit channels.

The rollout follows months of buildup and delays. Trump previewed the initiative last September as part of a broader push to curb prescription costs, a persistent political issue as voters cite high medical bills and day-to-day expenses.

Oz said last fall that the platform would be available before the end of the year, and a tentative late-January launch was later postponed.

The White House has promoted the project as a way to expand price transparency and cut out middlemen, but questions remain about how large the savings will be for those who already have coverage.

Most Americans get prescription benefits through employer plans, private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid, and out-of-pocket costs can vary widely based on deductibles, formularies, pharmacy networks, and whether a drug has competition.

Trump has also pointed to a series of agreements with pharmaceutical companies that he says will reduce prices on selected medicines by tying them to the lowest prices offered in other developed countries, an approach the administration brands as "most favored nation" pricing.

Some newly launched drugs are expected to appear on manufacturer platforms accessible through TrumpRx links, according to officials and outside reporting.

Many specifics, including which medicines qualify and how eligibility will be verified, have not been fully disclosed.

Health policy experts say manufacturer cash prices can undercut retail list prices for some products, particularly when a company is trying to reach uninsured patients or those whose insurance requires high cost sharing.

But they caution that direct-to-consumer discounts may not always beat negotiated insurance rates, especially for patients in plans with strong pharmacy benefits.

Separately from the website effort, the administration is continuing Medicare drug price negotiations that were authorized by a 2022 federal law.

Under that program, the government selects certain high-spending medications and negotiates directly with manufacturers, with negotiated prices taking effect on a set timeline.

The administration has framed TrumpRx as a consumer-friendly front door to discounted options, while critics argue it does not address broader drivers of U.S. drug pricing, including market exclusivity, rebate structures, and the fragmented way patients pay for medicine.