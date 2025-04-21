WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: white house | trump | hegseth

WH: Trump Stands Behind Hegseth

Monday, 21 April 2025 09:06 AM EDT

President Donald Trump stands behind U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on Monday, after reports that he shared details of a March attack on Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis in a message group that included his wife, brother and personal lawyer.

The revelations of a second Signal chat raise more questions about Hegseth's use of an unclassified messaging system to share highly sensitive security details and come at a particularly delicate moment for him, with senior officials ousted from the Pentagon last week as part of an internal leak investigation.

