WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: white house | trump | dc | national guard

WH Responds to D.C. Lawsuit: Trump 'Well Within Lawful Authority to Deploy National Guard'

By    |   Thursday, 04 September 2025 02:38 PM EDT

The White House on Thursday responded to D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb's lawsuit countering the Trump administration's crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., stating that President Donald Trump is "well within his lawful authority to deploy the National Guard ... to protect federal assets and assist law enforcement with specific tasks."

"This lawsuit is nothing more than another attempt — at the detriment of DC residents and visitors — to undermine the President's highly successful operations to stop violent crime in DC," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement.

Schwalb in announcing the suit said armed soldiers should "not be policing American citizens on American soil."

"DC did not request or consent to the deployment of National Guard troops. Yet there are 2,300 National Guardsmen on our streets in military gear, carrying weapons, and driving armored vehicles," he said on X.

Trump in early August invoked Section 740 of the D.C. Home Rule Act (Emergency Control of Police) to federally assume control of the Metropolitan Police Department and deployed 800 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C.

The troops' deployment has been extended to December 2025.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The White House on Thursday responded to D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb's lawsuit countering the Trump administration's crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., stating that President Donald Trump is "well within his lawful authority to deploy the National Guard."
white house, trump, dc, national guard
185
2025-38-04
Thursday, 04 September 2025 02:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved