WH Releases Report on Reflecting Sunlight to Cool Earth

The White House on Monday released a congressionally-mandated research plan for a process to help reduce the effects of solar radiation by reflecting sunlight back into space but said no formal study is being planned at this time.

The process, known as solar geoengineering, involves using marine cloud brightening, in which ocean salt is used to increase clouds’ reflectiveness, and stratospheric aerosol injection, which involves releasing sulfate particles into the atmosphere to help reflect sunlight.

The White House report notes, "This Research Plan focuses on improving understanding of the potential impacts of SRM [Solar Radiation Modification], rather than on technologies needed for deployment. Much of this research would contribute to our ability to understand basic climate processes and effects of human greenhouse gas emissions, as well as outcomes of SRM. This Plan draws from the published literature on SRM, research currently underway, and other reports identifying priorities for SRM research. This Plan will require updating as knowledge grows in this dynamic area.”

In a press release, the White House noted that this report “acknowledges that research on solar radiation modification impacts to date has been ad hoc and fragmented, rather than being the product of a comprehensive strategy. As a result, substantial knowledge gaps and uncertainties exist in many critical areas.”

The release also states that “there are no plans underway to establish a comprehensive research program focused on solar radiation modification.”