White House Slams House Oversight Panel for Twitter Hearing

The White House on Wednesday slammed House Republicans for spending the day after President Joe Biden's State of the Union address probing how Twitter handled content related to Hunter Biden.

"The morning after President Biden delivered a State of the Union Address emphasizing the significant progress we've made as a nation to generate historic job and economic growth and the work still to be done to address Americans' top priorities like tackling inflation, raising wages, and investing in manufacturing and infrastructure jobs, House Republicans are making it their top priority to stage a bizarre political stunt," White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement given to Newsmax chief White House correspondent James Rosen.

"This appears to be the latest effort by the House Republican majority's most extreme MAGA members to question and relitigate the outcome of the 2020 election. This is not what the American people want their leaders to work on.

"As the President has said and made his focus, the American people expect their leaders to work together in a bipartisan way on the issues that most impact their lives and their families, not attack his family with long-debunked conspiracy theories."

Three former Twitter executives were expected to appear before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Wednesday to testify for the first time about the company's decision in the weeks before the 2020 election to initially block from Twitter a New York Post article about the contents of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden.

"Twitter, under the leadership of our witnesses today, was a private company the government used to accomplish what it constitutionally cannot: limit the free exercise of speech. @GOPoversight will examine this coordination between the government & Big Tech," Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., tweeted Wednesday.

Billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter in October and, through internal documents released as the Twitter Files, exposed how the company's previous management worked with the Biden administration to censor conservative content.

Author Michael Shellenberger, in a series of tweets, explored how the intelligence community, including the FBI, "discredited factual information about Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings."

The White House aims to change the narrative.

"House Republicans should join the President to focus on the work both parties can do together to create more jobs, lower costs, and strengthen the quality of life for all Americans," the statement said. "That is what the President will continue to prioritize, and House Republicans would be wise to do the same."

