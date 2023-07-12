WH Warns Journalist His Press Pass in Jeopardy

The White House has warned journalist Simon Ateba of Today News Africa that his hard pass for covering daily briefings is in jeopardy if he continues to interrupt press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"If you continue to impede briefings or events by shouting over your colleagues who have been called on for a question, even after you have been asked to stop by a White House employee, then your hard pass may be suspended or revoked, following notice and an opportunity to respond," according to the unsigned and undated letter, a copy of which Ateba posted Wednesday on his Twitter account.

The letter cited guidance issued on May 5 by the White House for behavior expected of holders of passes on White House grounds.

"Those expectations include respecting your colleagues and not impeding events or briefings on campus," the letter read. "The notice further informed holders of hard passes that, absent security concerns involving the Secret Service or other exigent circumstances, the White House will provide a written warning to you if your conduct violates these expectations.

"Subsequent violations may lead to the suspension or revocation of your hard pass, following notice and an opportunity to respond."

The letter provided instances when Ateba's assertive conduct prevented his colleagues from asking questions during a press briefing, including one on June 26, when "you impeded a ... press briefing and interrupted the Press Secretary. When the Press Secretary called on another member of the press, you continued to interrupt, preventing your colleague from asking his question.

"You did not stop interrupting when your colleagues asked you to stop, or when the Press Secretary informed you that you were being rude to her and to your colleagues."

Ateba, who is from Cameroon, told Newsmax on Monday Jean-Pierre has not called on him in nine months and said he is concerned his press pass would not be renewed when it expires July 31.

On Saturday, The Washington Post published a story critical of Ateba, and Ateba told Newsmax the newspaper coordinated with the White House and White House Correspondents' Association "to assassinate my character."

"They are doing this because I've become extremely influential, reaching 200 million people on Twitter every 28 days and between 6 to 7 million people every day, and they realize that they need to stop me," Ateba said.

He added he is calling on the Post to retract its story and if that does not happen, "we will take them to court."