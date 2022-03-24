×
Tags: Biden Administration | Donald Trump | Russia | Ukraine | white house | republicans | criticize

Report: Biden Not Attacking Trump on Ukraine

Joe Biden speaks at the White House
President Joe Biden speaks about the new health research agency, ARPA-H, during an event at the White House complex in Washington, D.C., on March 18. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Thursday, 24 March 2022 08:44 AM

The White House is signaling former President Donald Trump will not be a key part of its talking points when dealing with Russia's war against Ukraine, The Hill is reporting.

The news outlet said Trump's history with Russian President Vladimir Putin has sometimes put Republicans in an awkward position. In addition, Ukraine played a key role in Trump's first impeachment after his administration was said to have held up security assistance to Ukraine, The Hill said.

But, with few exceptions, President Joe Biden has largely avoided attacking Trump since taking office. The most notable exception came on the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 breach at the Capitol.

Biden had excoriated the former president — without ever mentioning Trump's name — saying he "rallied the mob to attack."

"The will of the people was under assault ... for the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the capitol but they failed. They failed."

Trump hit back saying: "Joe Biden's voice is now the voice of desperation and despair."

The Hill maintained Biden has attempted to focus on a unifying tone on Ukraine and has even sought support from both parties on his policy.

Yet that has not stopped the White House from blasting Republicans.

The White House has hit back at Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., after he criticized the administration's "timidity" in providing aid to Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Cotton had a chance "to back his words with actions by voting for the security assistance for Ukraine that the president announced ... He and 30 of his fellow Senate Republicans voted against that money."

Still, some Democrats say the White House needs to step up its attacks on Republicans as the midterms near.

"This isn't the time to take a passive approach," said one unnamed Democrat strategist. "Every day, they need to be out there reminding people what we stand for and what Republicans stand for."

And some strategists maintain it is best to leave Trump out of it.

"It makes more sense to go after a sitting senator to highlight the fact that his party is spiraling out of control," Democrat strategist Jim Manley said, adding Psaki "played it exactly right last week" with Cotton.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.
