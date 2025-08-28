WATCH TV LIVE

White House: Possible D.C. School Shooting Averted

american flag flown at half staff after school shooting on wednesday
(Samuel Corum/Sipa via AP)

Thursday, 28 August 2025 04:57 PM EDT

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday that law enforcement in Washington arrested a juvenile overnight for "allegedly threatening violence towards a school," hours after the mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis that killed two children and injured more than a dozen others.

Leavitt said in a press conference on Thursday: "We completely and totally understand the concerns of parents across the country" after the shooting Wednesday morning at Annunciation Church School.

"This tragedy … is heartbreaking, as a parent myself there are no words to describe just the heartbreak that these families must be enduring which is why the president and the first lady have encouraged everyone to continue to pray for these families and these victims," she added.

Leavitt said on Wednesday night that "when threats were being made, there was an arrest of a juvenile right here in D.C. in Ward 7 for threats to kidnap and injure, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition."

She added that "a search warrant was executed, seven firearms were recovered and the juvenile was arrested after the investigation was initiated based on social media post allegedly threatening violence towards a school."

Leavitt said, "This was a juvenile who was a risk to not just himself but the community here in Washington and he was removed from the community last night because of the law enforcement efforts of this administration."

Thursday, 28 August 2025 04:57 PM
