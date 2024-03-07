White House Seeking List of Weapons Transfers to Israel

The White House has asked the Pentagon and State Department for a list of all weapons transfers being planned for Israel, or those coming up for approval, as criticism grows over U.S. support for the Israeli war effort against Hamas in Gaza.

The Biden administration has no plans to restrict aid to Israel or to slow-walk weapons transfers, reports Axios, quoting four unnamed U.S. officials.

The White House wants a list of weapons to check it against a list from Israel given to the administration to stress which weapons systems it is prioritizing, a request that is routine and has also been made in recent years concerning military assistance to Ukraine, the report said.

Further, the White House wants a status update on pending defense export licenses and upcoming arms transfers, and to help the State Department prioritize arms transfers or determine if any issues will need "deconfliction," Axios reported.

Meanwhile, congressional Democrats have been pushing the White House to use such weapons transfers to push Israel to change how it is handling the war, and have called for the administration to take further steps to address the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

More than three dozen House Democrats sent a letter to President Joe Biden, arguing that an Israeli invasion of Rafah would violate his requirement that U.S. military aid be used while complying with international law.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., told reporters Wednesday he has talked with officials from the State Department about whether Israel's restrictions on humanitarian aid for the war zone would affect laws dealing with U.S. military assistance.

He further said the administration should suspend weapons transfers to Israel unless it signs a letter of assurances, and that he has told other Senate Foreign Relations Committee members that military assistance should be blocked until Israel obeys U.S. laws and conditions on the aid.

The administration has asked Israel to sign the letter of assurances by mid-March, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken has until March 25 to certify that the commitment has been signed. If the certification is not reached, the United States is to suspend weapons transfers to Israel.

Israel's war cabinet will discuss the matter in the upcoming days, according to a senior Israeli official.