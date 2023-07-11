WH Criticizes Bipartisan House Defense Plan

The White House criticized several parts of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins in October, focusing on a special inspector general to oversee Ukraine military aid, provisions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and to eliminate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

The White House on Monday issued a statement of administration policy regarding its concerns with the proposed NDAA that was passed by the House Armed Services Committee 58-1 on June 30. The House Rules Committee held a hearing on the NDAA, which includes a 5.2% pay raise for military members, on Tuesday, and if it passes, as expected, it will move to the House floor for a vote before it is sent to the Senate.

The provisions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in the NDAA the White House opposes including an exemption from the requirement to repay tuition at military Service Academies for those who refused to receive the vaccine; protections for military members who refuse the vaccine; reviews of those who were discharged because they didn't take the vaccine. More than 8,000 service members who refused to take the vaccine were discharged.

"This is not about science or public health, the White House's opposition to reinstating service members willing and able to serve our country is nothing more than an attempt to punish religious people and conservatives," Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., chair of the Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel, told the Daily Mail. "It's shameful and dangerous during a time of record low recruitment."

The White House said it objects to the review proposal because "it would place the review of petitions concerning the characterization of discharge for persons who failed to receive the vaccine above the consideration of all other Boards of Correction of Military Records actions, which could include pressing issues related to military sexual trauma, PTSD related to military service, and matters related to pay and benefits."

The White House said it opposes "the House's sweeping attempts" to eliminate DEI programs because the Pentagon's "top priorities is building a resilient Joint Force and defense enterprise. DoD's strategic advantage in a complex global security environment is the diverse and dynamic talent pool from which we draw. We rely on diverse perspectives, experiences, and skillsets to remain a global leader, deter war, and keep our nation secure.

"Moreover, DoD is committed to developing and maintaining a dignified, respectful, and safe workplace," the White House said. "Legislation that reduces DoD's ability to create a positive work environment and fully leverage the best our nation has to offer puts the Department at a strategic disadvantage."

The White House said it opposes the special inspector general to monitor Ukraine assistance because "DoD continues to partner with the DoD Inspector General, the Government Accountability Office and the relevant congressional committees to conduct the critical task of ensuring accountability for the assistance that the Congress authorized and appropriated for Ukraine."