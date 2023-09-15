White House: No Pardon for Hunter Biden If Convicted

The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden would not pardon his son Hunter Biden if he's convicted on any of the gun charges brought against him Thursday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said no when asked Friday — neither a pardon or commutation would be coming from the president.

Hunter Biden was charged Thursday on three criminal counts related to making false statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm and illegally possessing the firearm when he was using drugs.

The White House's stance is consistent with the first time the question came up in July. Jean-Pierre said no then when asked if there were any possibility that the president would pardon Hunter Biden.

"I've answered this question before," Jean-Pierre said Friday, referencing the July briefing. "It was asked of me not too long ago, a couple of weeks ago. And I was very clear, and I said no."

Meanwhile, the attorney for Hunter Biden said Friday the gun charges will be "dismissed before trial."

"The U.S. attorney's office has known about this for years. No charges," attorney Abbe Lowell said in an interview.