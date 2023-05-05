WH Looking at Johns Hopkins Expert for Pandemic Office

President Joe Biden’s administration is in talks with a health expert from Johns Hopkins University to head the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response, Politico reports.

The White House is reportedly in talks with Tom Inglesby, a former member of the White House COVID team and the director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, to head the office that Congress instructed the White House to create last December, but has yet to fully form.

There have also been conversations about promoting the current head of preparedness and response for the Department of Health and Human Services, Dawn O’Connell, to the role. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official Demetre Daskalakis is also in contention for the position, according to Politico, though the outlet notes that he is considered a "long-shot candidate."

Inglesby and Daskalakis did not respond when contacted by Politico with requests for comment. HHS referred the outlet to the White House.

The Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response would oversee not only the federal response to COVID-19, but also to other biological threats and possible future pandemics, such as from Ebola or mpox.

"This is a critical resource to ensuring there is awareness for biopreparedness at the highest level," said epidemiologist Saskia Popescu of George Mason University, who noted that the position's job involves disrupting "a cycle of neglect in preparedness efforts."

Michael Osterholm, another epidemiologist who previously served as a COVID adviser to the Biden transition team, told Politico: "So much of what they’re looking toward in terms of preparedness is through next-gen" vaccines. He added that "If we have a misstep in trying to get early work done for new vaccines, then that’ll be a big challenge — and that again will fall back on being their responsibility."