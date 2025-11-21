Karoline Leavitt: CNN Shake-Up Story '100% Fake News'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday morning blasted CNN for a report about potential changes to President Donald Trump's Cabinet, calling the network's claims "100% Fake News" and accusing the outlet of manufacturing drama to boost its lagging ratings.

In an X post, Leavitt said the administration had told CNN repeatedly and "in the strongest possible terms" that its reporting was false, but the network published the story anyway.

"The truth is: President Trump could not be happier with his Cabinet," Leavitt wrote, adding: "Shame on you, @CNN."

CNN's report, citing unnamed sources, claimed the administration is preparing for possible Cabinet turnover after Trump's first year back in office, pointing to supposed friction inside the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Energy.

According to CNN, some aides believed DHS Secretary Kristi Noem could be replaced due to tension involving her longtime adviser Corey Lewandowski, now serving in a temporary role at the agency.

But the White House forcefully dismissed the narrative, asserting not only that Trump is satisfied with his Cabinet but that CNN's "wishcasting" reflects the network's ongoing hostility toward the administration.

"The Cabinet is not changing no matter how much CNN wishes that it would because it thrives off drama," Leavitt told the network.

Senior White House officials also reaffirmed Trump's strong support for Noem, calling reports of dissatisfaction unfounded.

"The president loves Kristi. He loves the job she's doing," one official told CNN, accusing the network of inflating an internal personnel dispute into a Cabinet-crisis storyline.

The administration also defended Lewandowski, whose assertive style reportedly irritated some DHS officials.

A DHS spokesman told CNN that Lewandowski "reprimands officials who impede or slow down the administration and undermine the will of the American people," adding that the American public voted for Trump's agenda, not bureaucratic resistance.

CNN additionally floated speculation about Energy Secretary Chris Wright, suggesting some officials felt he was slow-walking Trump's energy initiatives.

The White House shot that down as well.

"Secretary Wright has been working lockstep with President Trump since day one," spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said, noting record-high oil production under Trump's "DRILL, BABY, DRILL" policies.

The network also resurrected earlier rumors involving War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, both of whom remain firmly in their positions.

While CNN attempted to portray the Trump Cabinet as entering a period of instability, administration officials say the opposite is true: the president is pleased with his team, intends to maintain continuity, and views the reported "shake-up" narrative as yet another example of anti-Trump media distortion.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.