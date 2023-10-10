WH Blasts 'Repugnant' Pols Who Equated Israel to Apartheid

The White House on Tuesday blasted those who called for an Israeli cease-fire and did not support the Biden administration's call for help for Israel — Democrat lawmakers and the Secretary of State did just that over the weekend.

In fact, two members of the "Squad" equated Israel to an apartheid state as Israelis were still under attack on Saturday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, without identifying anyone by name, said the lawmakers who equated the terror brought down by Hamas with anything Israel has done in the past are "wrong," "disgraceful," and "repugnant."

Those Democrat lawmakers are Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Cori Bush, D-Mo., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Tlaib and Bush called Israel an apartheid state amid the weekend's massacre while AOC and Omar called for Israel to de-escalate on Saturday, while Israel was still trying to contain its breached borders, rescue its besieged people who were still being gunned down, and drive Hamas terrorists out its country.

Further, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday was forced to delete a social media post — written Saturday — that said he "encouraged (Turkey's) advocacy for a cease-fire."

"I've seen some of those statements this weekend, and we're going to continue to be very clear – we believe they're wrong, we believe they're repugnant and we believe they're disgraceful," Jean-Pierre said during Tuesday's White House press briefing. "Our condemnation belongs squarely with terrorists who have brutally murdered, raped, kidnapped hundreds, hundreds of Israelis.

"There can be no equivocation about that. There are not two sides here," she said.

Presumably, Jean-Pierre was referring to Tlaib, whose statement Sunday said that Israel must end "the occupation and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance."

And to Bush, who on Saturday called for the U.S. to end support "for Israeli military occupation and apartheid."

Fellow Democrat Reps. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., among others, rebuked Tlaib and Bush, part of the "Squad."

"Shame on anyone who glorifies as 'resistance' the largest single-day mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust. It is reprehensible and repulsive," Torres told the Jewish Insider in a statement.

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., took to social media site X to rebuke Blinken, who Biden is sending to Israel this week.

"Once Israel indicated it was going on offense into Gaza, Blinken encourage a cease-fire," Waltz wrote on X. "Israel has every right to respond to these horrific acts of terror."

Michael Doran, a senior fellow and director of the Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East at the Hudson Institute, said Blinken was "out to lunch."