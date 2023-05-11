11 Hunter Biden Laptop Letter Signers Have Visited Biden's WH

Between October 2021 and January 2023, at least 11 intelligence officials who signed the infamous letter in 2020 pinning the Hunter Biden laptop story as carrying all the "classic earmarks of a Russian information operation," have visited the White House a total of 24 times, according to logs cited by the Washington Examiner.

"Everyone who signed that letter had something to gain," said an unnamed top official who worked under Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

The official added that now "they've washed themselves with the ability to say they were nonpartisan."

The letter was created after Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was then a Biden adviser, tapped former CIA head Mike Morell to organize it.

The Examiner highlighted that three signers of the letter went on to be appointed to top positions in the Biden administration: Jeremy Bash, who was named to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board; Russell Travers, who was deputy homeland security adviser to the National Security Council in 2021; and Nicholas Rasmussen, who was named Biden's counterterrorism coordinator at the Department of Homeland Security last November.

Citing experience "as someone who waved people in regularly for meetings," the official told the Examiner that visitor logs don't document the meetings that occur during those visits.

"These people," the source added, "are seasoned D.C. intelligence players. They know how to navigate the White House quite well."