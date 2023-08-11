White House: Comer Undermining 'His Own Credibility'

The White House on Friday issued a statement criticizing House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., for "repeatedly peddling debunked allegations" concerning President Joe Biden and his family.

Comer said earlier this week that the panel would subpoena members of the Biden family as part of the committee's probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings.

"This is always going to end with the Bidens coming in front of the committee. We are going to subpoena the family," Comer said in an interview on Thursday.

"Obviously, with all the opposition and obstruction we're getting from the Biden attorneys now, we know that this is going to end up in court when we subpoena the Bidens," he continued. "So we're putting together a case, and I think we've done that very well."

In a memo the next day, White House spokesperson Ian Sams said that one year ago, Comer vowed to ensure that the oversight panel would remain "credible" and said he wouldn't be "chasing some of these right-wing blogs and some of their conspiracy theories."

Sams said: "In the year since he made these vows, Comer has unquestionably broken them.

"He has completely undermined his own credibility and the credibility of his committee by rushing to book appearances on right-wing media — including appearing more than 50 times on conservative TV and radio in one month alone — to tout breathless conspiracy theories and trumpet false allegations, all while wasting time and millions of taxpayer dollars on a wild goose chase that has turned up no evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden."

He later concluded: "The James Comer of August, 2023, wouldn't recognize the James Comer of August, 2022, so perhaps he should consider his own actions and reconsider these baseless partisan stunts.

"House Republicans should abandon these credibility-free efforts intended only to damage the President, regardless of the truth, and instead choose to work with the President on the issues the American people elected them to prioritize like continuing to reduce inflation, create jobs and grow the economy."