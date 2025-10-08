WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: white house | insurrection act | donald trump

White House Weighs Use of Insurrection Act Powers

By    |   Wednesday, 08 October 2025 08:55 PM EDT

The Trump administration is exploring the mechanics of invoking the Insurrection Act, including how and when the 19th-century law might be used, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Serious discussions about the act have increased in recent days, though no decision on the matter is imminent, according to the report.

The Insurrection Act, passed in 1807, grants the president authority to deploy federal troops in the U.S. to quell rebellion, insurrection, or civil unrest when state or local authorities fail to maintain order or enforce federal law.

At issue is the safety of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and federal property in Democrat-run cities — Los Angeles, Chicago, and Portland, Oregon — most acutely.

President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Monday that what's happening in Portland is "pure insurrection."

"If you take a look at what's been going on in Portland, it's been going on for a long time, and that's insurrection. That's pure insurrection," Trump said.

Trump has previously deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles and Washington, but those deployments were limited, support-only roles.

An attempt to deploy up to 200 troops to Portland was blocked by a federal judge.

Invoking the Insurrection Act would mean troops could conduct civilian law enforcement actions, such as searches and making arrests.

Administration officials have prepared legal justifications and multiple scenarios for invoking the act. But Trump's advisers broadly agree the measure should be used only after all other options have been exhausted, according to the report.

"The Trump administration is committed to restoring law and order in American cities that are plagued by violence due to Democrat mismanagement. And President Trump will not stand by while violent rioters attack federal law enforcement officers. The administration will work to protect federal assets and officers while making American cities safe again," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told NBC News in a statement.

In the 1950s and '60s, Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, and Lyndon B. Johnson invoked the act to safeguard activists and enforce desegregation orders. It was most recently used in 1992, when California Gov. Pete Wilson requested federal troops to quell the Los Angeles riots.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Trump administration is exploring the mechanics of invoking the Insurrection Act, including how and when the 19th-century law might be used, NBC News reported Wednesday.
white house, insurrection act, donald trump
353
2025-55-08
Wednesday, 08 October 2025 08:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved