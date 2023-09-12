White House: Impeachment Inquiry 'Extreme Politics'

A White House spokesperson slammed Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

McCarthy said Tuesday he's directing the opening of an impeachment inquiry into Biden over his family's business dealings, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election.

Ian Sams, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, quickly took to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they’ve turned up no evidence of wrongdoing," Sams posted on X.

"His own GOP members have said so. He vowed to hold a vote to open impeachment, now he flip flopped because he doesn’t have support," Sams said, referring to McCarthy. "Extreme politics at its worst."

Minutes earlier, Sams posted a story from The Hill with the headline "McCarthy says he won’t open impeachment inquiry without House vote."

"Eleven days ago, Speaker McCarthy committed that he wouldn't open an impeachment inquiry without a House vote," Sams wrote to accompany The Hill story.

McCarthy on Tuesday said House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., will lead the probe in coordination with Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., The Hill reported.

Comer's committee has been investigating the Biden family's business dealings.

Sams later posted a message with a copy of a letter then-GOP Leader McCarthy sent to then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during the impeachment proceedings into former President Donald Trump.

"Today, Kevin McCarthy unilaterally decreed an impeachment inquiry and said there’d be no vote," Sams wrote Tuesday.

"In 2019, he said the House must 'intend to hold a vote of the full House authorizing an impeachment inquiry,' or it 'would create a process completely devoid of any merit or legitimacy.'"

President Biden has insisted he never talked with Hunter Biden about his business dealings.