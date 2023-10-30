WH Vows Veto on 'Partisan' House Appropriations Bills

President Joe Biden would veto appropriations bills for the federal departments including Interior, Transportation and the Environmental Protection Agency, the White House said on Monday, calling the measures partisan and meager.

Compared to 2023 levels, the bills in question would cut Department of Transportation funding by $7 billion, HUD funding by $1.2 billion, and EPA funding by nearly $4 billion.

“House Republicans had an opportunity to engage in a productive, bipartisan appropriations process, but instead are wasting time with partisan bills that cut domestic spending to levels well below the (Fiscal Responsibility Act) agreement and endanger critical services for the American people,” the White House said. “These levels would result in deep cuts to clean energy programs and other programs that work to combat climate change, essential nutrition services, law enforcement, consumer safety, education, and healthcare.”

A Nov. 17 government funding deadline is fast approaching for lawmakers and new House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.