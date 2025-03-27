Secret Service Intercepts Boy Who Breached WH Fence

A Secret Service agent on Wednesday apprehended a boy who had worked his way through the perimeter fence at the White House and ended up on the North Lawn. A short video of the event went viral.

Mediaite reported that the boy, whose age and identity have not been released, found just the right angle to squeeze through the fence. The child was scooped up by a Secret Service agent who was wearing a tactical vest and carrying a rifle. The child was quickly returned to his parents.

A Secret Service spokesman, Mediaite reported, said agents spotted the boy as he began his entry so they were on the spot to gather him up and reunite him with his parents. The Hill reported a similar incident in 2023.