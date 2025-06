The White House said on Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is taking severe storms seriously, following a Reuters report that the head of the agency said he was not aware of hurricane season.

"We know that we are into hurricane season now, and I know FEMA is taking this seriously, contrary to some of the reporting we have seen based on jokes that were made and leaks from meetings," said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt at a press briefing.