WH Economic Adviser Can't 'Definitively' Rule Out Recession

White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein on Thursday said he could not definitively rule out a recession in the near future, but that he could assure Americans "that we are in a much better position when it comes to that recession question than pretty much any other advanced economy I've seen."

"You can never rule anything out, so that's not really a relevant question," Bernstein said when pressed by CNN's Brianna Keilar on whether a recession was looming.

"The key point here is less about forecasting and probability," he added. "That's a very uncertain game right now. It's what are we actually doing, concretely, to meet the challenges we know that American households face."

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday in an effort to combat inflation, raised short-term interest rates by .50%, the largest increase since 2000. The central bank said it would further raise borrowing costs throughout this year and was targeting interest rates in a range between 0.75% and 1.00%.

Bernstein told CNN the Biden administration has promised to fight inflation and help the global economy rebound, as well.

"The thing you have to ask yourself, with all of these polling results and all these inflationary pressures of which we are acutely aware, is: Is this country, is this economy, in a position of strength to face what's coming at us, especially compared to other economies that face the same pressures?" he said. "I think the answer, if you look at our job numbers, if you look at our GDP growth, if you look at household incomes and how their savings are doing, you would conclude that we are approaching this moment from a position of strength."