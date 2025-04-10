WH: Tariff Rate on China Effectively 145 Percent

The U.S. tariff rate on imports from China effectively totals 145% when the previously imposed fentanyl-related tariff is factored in, a White House official confirmed Thursday.

President Donald Trump's latest executive order increased tariffs on China to 125%, but that amount is added to the 20% fentanyl tariff he imposed previously, reported CNBC.

The tariffs mark the most aggressive escalation on trade under Trump's agenda, coming after the tariffs on Chinese goods escalated from 104% to 125%, reported The Street. Beijing has responded with an 84% retaliatory tariff against U.S. exports.

The U.S. has raised its tariffs on Chinese goods to a staggering 145%, according to a report from CNBC, marking the most aggressive trade escalation yet under Trump's second-term trade agenda.

The administration is defending the growing tariffs against China, saying they balance out decades of unfair trade practices.

"At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

The 145% tariff rate is expected to shut down many Chinese imports while affecting global supply chains. Trump, however, has also offered a 90-day moratorium on new tariffs that have not imposed retaliatory tariffs.