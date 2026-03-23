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Tags: white house | dhs | markwayne mullin | tsa | trump

WH: No DHS Funding Talks Till Mullin Is Confirmed

By    |   Monday, 23 March 2026 04:57 PM EDT

The White House says there will be no discussion of funding the Department of Homeland Security until Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., is confirmed as the new leader of the agency, Politico reported.

A White House official told Politico that since Democrats previously canceled meetings and Mullin is expected to be confirmed Monday night, it's better to wait so he can be a "full and active" participant in funding talks.

Senate Republicans hope to meet with President Donald Trump right after Mullin's confirmation to discuss DHS funding, although no meeting has been scheduled, Politico reported.

At the meeting, Republicans would propose a plan that would fund all of DHS except specific parts of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which have already been funded through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, two people told Politico.

Trump is insisting that any deal to reopen DHS be tied to his top legislative priority, the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote, along with limits on voting by mail, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"When I announced yesterday about ICE, the Democrats called, we want to settle," Trump said Monday, according to the Journal. "Don't settle ... because we have something bigger. Only settle if you get the SAVE America Act."

Democrats denied contacting the president and have instead pushed for narrower funding bills covering the Transportation Security Administration and other nonimmigration DHS functions while continuing to oppose further ICE funding, the Journal reported.

The dispute has left DHS partially shut down since last month.

TSA officers have gone without paychecks, contributing to widespread absenteeism and long lines at major airports in peak travel periods.

More than 400 TSA employees have quit their jobs since the partial government shutdown began Feb. 14, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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The White House says there will be no discussion of funding the Department of Homeland Security until Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., is confirmed as the new leader of the agency, Politico reported.
white house, dhs, markwayne mullin, tsa, trump
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2026-57-23
Monday, 23 March 2026 04:57 PM
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