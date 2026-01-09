WH: 'Sick, Unhinged' Dems Declaring War on Law, Order

The White House on Friday published a list of 57 quotes that it says prove Democrats are inciting violence against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a move that lands amid a fast-moving political brawl over the fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen in Minneapolis by an ICE agent and renewed scrutiny of the Trump administration's expanded immigration crackdown.

The White House release, dated Jan. 9 and tied to National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, argued that leading Democrats, including lawmakers, have fueled hostility toward ICE with language that compares agents to authoritarian forces and accuses the agency of terrorizing communities.

As examples, the White House cited Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz calling ICE the "modern-day Gestapo," California Gov. Gavin Newsom likening ICE to "secret police" and calling for people to "push back," and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker asserting that ICE is turning the country into "Nazi Germany."

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said ICE is "state violence," called officers "vile and beyond cruel," and stated: "Abolishing ICE is not enough. They must be held accountable."

The list also highlighted criticism from Democrats in Congress, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who said that ICE "does not belong in our neighborhoods."

The release arrived two days after an ICE officer shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, 37, in Minneapolis, an incident captured on videos and now under investigation.

At the White House on Thursday, Vice President JD Vance defended the officer and warned critics against targeting law enforcement, saying: "Attack me, attack the president of the United States. Don't attack our law enforcement officers."

Vance added, "What I am certain of is that she violated the law" and that the officer had reason to believe he faced "a very serious threat for injury or, in fact, his life."

Walz, a Democrat, disputed the administration's posture as the investigation unfolded.

He described the shooting as a "brazen use of force" and said that "it feels very, very difficult that we will get a fair outcome" because Trump administration officials "passed judgment and told you things that are verifiably false."

Separate reporting by The Associated Press said the FBI has told Minnesota authorities they will not be allowed to participate in the investigation or review key evidence, as state and local officials weigh options amid questions about federal officer immunity and state jurisdiction.

The White House framed Friday's list as both a defense of ICE and a political indictment of Democrats as Congress heads toward funding fights that could shape immigration enforcement resources and oversight.

"I stand with ICE," the White House said in an image within the release featuring the Department of Homeland Security seal.

Reuters contributed to this report.