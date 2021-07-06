Trafalgar Poll: American Majority Doesn't Believe Biden Is Running WH

The majority of Americans do not believe President Joe Biden is really calling the shots in the White House, believing others in the administration are actually running the show, a poll released Monday found.

The national poll, released by the Convention of States Action in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, was taken toward the end of June and surveyed 1,086 likely voters for the 2022 midterm elections, The Daily Wire reported.

The poll found:

56.5% of American voters believe others are directing policy and agenda, while 36.4% believe Biden is directing all policy and agenda.

31.7% of Democrat voters believe others are directing policy and agenda, while 58.6% believe he is directing all policy and agenda.

83.6% of Republican voters believe others are directing policy and agenda, while 11% believe he is directing all policy and agenda.

58.4% of independent voters believe others are directing policy and agenda, while 36.1% believe he is directing all policy and agenda.

"President Lincoln's famous refrain that you can't fool all of the people all of the time has never been more relevant and critical to the survival of our American republic," Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States Action, said. "The American people deserve transparency from the Biden administration as to the true state of the president’s mental and physical health, and leaders in both parties in Congress need to follow through on this immediately.

"The continued failure to ask hard questions and demand real answers is a disgrace to the foundation of our democracy."