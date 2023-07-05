Report: Originator of WH Cocaine Unlikely to Be Found

A law enforcement official familiar with a probe into the cocaine that was discovered at the White House over the weekend told Politico that the culprit responsible is unlikely to be uncovered.

The powdery white substance, which police confirmed was cocaine on Wednesday, was found in a part of the West Wing basement entryway, where electronics are stored and is highly trafficked by staff and visitors.

However, the anonymous source confirmed to the outlet that "it's going to be very difficult" for law enforcement to determine the person responsible "because of where it was" in the massive complex.

"Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught," the official said. "It's a bit of a thoroughfare. People walk by there all the time."

During a White House briefing Wednesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized that President Joe Biden and his family were not in Washington, D.C., from last Friday until this past Tuesday.

"Let's let the Secret Service do their job, which we believe — and have all the confidence — that they will get to the bottom of this episode," Jean-Pierre said, refusing to comment more on the fiasco.

The Secret Service officer who first scouted out the substance at around 6 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday night had initially phoned the local fire department, which determined it was nonhazardous.