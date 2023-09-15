WH Press Secretary on Biden's Age: '80 Is the New 40'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried out a new answer on reporters during Friday's press briefing in response to a question she gets quite frequently regarding President Joe Biden's age: How does Biden plan to convince Americans he's not too old?

"Eighty is the new 40. Didn't you hear?" Jean-Pierre answered.

"Look, you know, I get asked this question about once a week, maybe twice a week. I don't know. I've lost track. This is a president, if you think about it, in 2019, he got the same criticism. In 2020, he got the same criticism. In 2022, he got the same criticism. And every time he beats the naysayers," Jean-Pierre said.

In a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Friday, 77% of respondents — including 65% of Democrats — said Biden is too old to be president. It's not the first poll to highlight concerns of Americans about his age.

So the follow-up question to Jean-Pierre was, Why does she think Americans feel that way?

"I can't speak to every American out there and their concerns. What I can speak to is what this president has done. I can speak to his experience. I can speak to the wisdom that he has. I can speak to his record. When it comes to Americans, what they're saying about your particular question to me, that's for them to speak to," Jean-Pierre said.