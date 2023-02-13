×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: white house | biden | interagency | probe | ufo

Interagency Team Forms to Probe 'Unidentified Aerial Objects'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 13 February 2023 04:00 PM EST

The Biden administration is forming an interagency group with the goal of addressing the recent series of objects flying above North America, the White House announced Monday.

"The president, through his national security adviser, has today directed an interagency team to study the broader policy implications for detection, analysis, and disposition of unidentified aerial objects that pose either safety or security risks," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a White House press briefing.

"Every element of the government will redouble their efforts to understand and mitigate these events."

Kirby said the national security team's task is to "dig into this deeper from an interagency effort and to see what if other improvements" need to be made.

Kirby said the Chinese have been operating a balloon program for years, but it previously had gone undetected.

"We were able to determine that China has a high-altitude balloon program for intelligence collection that's connected to the People's Liberation Army. It was operating during the previous administration, but they did not detect it. We detected it," Kirby said. "We tracked it, and we have been carefully studying it to learn as much as we can."

Kirby said Chinese balloons have "crossed over dozens of countries on multiple continents" and have provided "limited additive capabilities" to China's "other intelligence platforms" used over the U.S.

The U.S. military has shot down four objects over North America this month, beginning Feb. 4 when a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that traveled across the country was downed off the South Carolina coast.

Biden on Sunday authorized the U.S. military to shoot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron. It was an octagon-shaped structure that was flying at 20,000 feet, which posed a possible risk to civilian aircraft, Kirby said.

Kirby said the administration is working to learn more about all of the "objects."

"We have not yet been able to definitively assess what these most recent objects are," Kirby said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Biden administration is forming an interagency group with the goal of addressing the recent series of objects flying above North America, the White House announced Monday.
white house, biden, interagency, probe, ufo
324
2023-00-13
Monday, 13 February 2023 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved