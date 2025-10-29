WATCH TV LIVE

Nvidia's Huang 'Delighted' to Back White House Ballroom Project

Wednesday, 29 October 2025 04:41 PM EDT

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang donated to fund the construction of President Donald Trump's White House ballroom, he told reporters, joining other tech leaders supporting the project.

"I'm delighted to be part of it," he told reporters in Washington on Tuesday.

Nvidia was not named on the White House's public list of donors released last week. Huang's personal net worth was estimated at $120 billion in May.

Demolition workers tore down the East Wing of the White House to make way for the new ballroom. Trump has said the project will cost $300 million.

Amazon, Apple and Google are among the technology companies also supporting the construction.

Nvidia on Wednesday became the first company to reach $5 trillion in market value. The company is at the center of the global AI industry. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


