Tags: white house | artificial intelligence | technology | plan | congress

Biden: White House Developing AI Strategy

By    |   Tuesday, 20 June 2023 10:16 PM EDT

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that his administration is meeting multiple times a week to develop a comprehensive plan for the emergent technology of artificial intelligence.

Meeting with academics and experts in San Francisco, California, the president also said his cabinet was working with tech companies to develop commitments on a number of potential challenges.

"We'll see more technological change in the next 10 years than we've seen in the last 50 years, and maybe beyond that. And AI is already driving that change in every part of American life," Biden said.

The administration's current position is framed largely around the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights memorandum it unveiled in October, warning against algorithmic discrimination and urging for greater data protection.

In February, Biden even signed an executive order directing federal agencies to rid new technologies of supposed bias against minorities and LGBTQ+ individuals.

Professor Fei-Fei Li told Politico that he enjoyed the meeting and was impressed with the president's willingness to ask questions about the technology.

"There was recognition of how the technology, if not used responsibly, could have very negative implications and how it could have very constructive and positive implications," Li emphasized.

While Congress has been relatively hands-off as AI develops, The Washington Post recently reported that Reps. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Ted Lieu, D-Calif., are teaming up for a bill to form a panel on the topic.

"It can be disruptive to society, from the arts to medicine to architecture to so many different fields, and it could also potentially harm us, and that's why I think we need to take a somewhat different approach," Lieu informed the paper Monday.

Tuesday, 20 June 2023 10:16 PM
