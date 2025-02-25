WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: white house | amy gleason | doge | administrator | elon musk | trump administration

White House Picks Amy Gleason as DOGE Administrator

By    |   Tuesday, 25 February 2025 06:08 PM EST

The White House on Tuesday installed Amy Gleason as the Department of Government Efficiency's acting administrator after repeated questioning from reporters regarding who is leading the commissioned agency.

Gleason had previously served in the first Trump administration as a senior adviser to the U.S. Digital Service, which the Trump administration has transformed into DOGE.

A White House official had mentioned to the Washington Examiner that Gleason was leading the commission after press secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to answer reporters' questions.

While it's unclear but likely that Elon Musk is leading the cost-cutting endeavor from afar, according to a court filing from Joshua Fisher, director of the White House Office of Administration, as reported by The Hill, Musk is an employee of the White House as well as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The White House on Tuesday installed Amy Gleason as the Department of Government Efficiency's acting administrator after repeated questioning from reporters regarding who is leading the commissioned agency.
white house, amy gleason, doge, administrator, elon musk, trump administration
135
2025-08-25
Tuesday, 25 February 2025 06:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved