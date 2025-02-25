White House Picks Amy Gleason as DOGE Administrator

The White House on Tuesday installed Amy Gleason as the Department of Government Efficiency's acting administrator after repeated questioning from reporters regarding who is leading the commissioned agency.

Gleason had previously served in the first Trump administration as a senior adviser to the U.S. Digital Service, which the Trump administration has transformed into DOGE.

A White House official had mentioned to the Washington Examiner that Gleason was leading the commission after press secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to answer reporters' questions.

While it's unclear but likely that Elon Musk is leading the cost-cutting endeavor from afar, according to a court filing from Joshua Fisher, director of the White House Office of Administration, as reported by The Hill, Musk is an employee of the White House as well as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump.