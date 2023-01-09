×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: white claw | ted cruz | texas | parade | astros

Charges Dropped Against Man Who Threw 'White Claw' at Cruz

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 09 January 2023 09:10 PM EST

Charges were dropped against a man accused of throwing an alcoholic beverage at Texas Senator Ted Cruz, The Hill reported.

Joseph Arcidiacono was charged with "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon" after allegedly chucking two 12-ounce cans at Cruz during the Houston Astros World Series parade last year. But the charges against him were dismissed on Jan. 6 after a Texas grand jury declined to indict him.

Following the incident, Cruz said he was “thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm.”

Houston police say Cruz was hit in the neck and chest area and did not need medical attention.

Video of the incident shows an unsuspecting Cruz celebrating at a parade of the Astros' second World Series win in franchise history.

In November, Arcidiacono posted $40,000 bail following his arrest.

The 33-year-old's attorney argued that he did not mean to harm the senator but merely wanted him to "chug" the drink.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Charges were dropped against a man accused of throwing an alcoholic beverage at Texas Senator Ted Cruz, The Hill reported.
white claw, ted cruz, texas, parade, astros
159
2023-10-09
Monday, 09 January 2023 09:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved