Charges Dropped Against Man Who Threw 'White Claw' at Cruz

Charges were dropped against a man accused of throwing an alcoholic beverage at Texas Senator Ted Cruz, The Hill reported.

Joseph Arcidiacono was charged with "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon" after allegedly chucking two 12-ounce cans at Cruz during the Houston Astros World Series parade last year. But the charges against him were dismissed on Jan. 6 after a Texas grand jury declined to indict him.

Following the incident, Cruz said he was “thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm.”

Houston police say Cruz was hit in the neck and chest area and did not need medical attention.

Video of the incident shows an unsuspecting Cruz celebrating at a parade of the Astros' second World Series win in franchise history.

In November, Arcidiacono posted $40,000 bail following his arrest.

The 33-year-old's attorney argued that he did not mean to harm the senator but merely wanted him to "chug" the drink.