×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: white | alabama | jail | reward

Alabama Giving $5,000 to Tipster Who Helped Capture Casey White

escaped inmate casey white arrives in alabama on may 10
Casey White (Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP)

By    |   Thursday, 02 June 2022 01:03 PM

The state of Alabama will pay a $5,000 reward to an anonymous tipster who helped in the capture of escaped inmate Casey White.

AL.com reported that Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Wednesday that she authorized the payment.

White, who escaped from an Alabama jail, was captured May 9 in Indiana after more than a week on the run.

The capture ended the manhunt through three states but did not resolve the mystery of why Vicky White, 56, a respected jail official, would help Casey White, 38, an inmate with a violent history, The Associated Press reported.

They were captured in Evansville, Indiana, when U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into it, authorities said. Casey White surrendered and Vicky White died after shooting herself.

Gov. Ivey said she authorized the payment to the tipster at the request of Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly.

According to AL.com, Connelly would not comment on the identity of the tipster or the role the tipster played in the arrest.

“Thanks to the good information from this citizen and the diligent work from law enforcement in Alabama all the way to Indiana, we were able to put the bad guy behind bars where he belongs,’’ Ivey said in a statement. “I look forward to justice being served.”

White is scheduled to stand trial on June 13 for the 2015 slaying for Connie Jane Ridgeway.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The state of Alabama will pay a $5,000 reward to an anonymous tipster who helped in the capture of escaped inmate Casey White.
white, alabama, jail, reward
231
2022-03-02
Thursday, 02 June 2022 01:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved