Alabama Giving $5,000 to Tipster Who Helped Capture Casey White

The state of Alabama will pay a $5,000 reward to an anonymous tipster who helped in the capture of escaped inmate Casey White.

AL.com reported that Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Wednesday that she authorized the payment.

White, who escaped from an Alabama jail, was captured May 9 in Indiana after more than a week on the run.

The capture ended the manhunt through three states but did not resolve the mystery of why Vicky White, 56, a respected jail official, would help Casey White, 38, an inmate with a violent history, The Associated Press reported.

They were captured in Evansville, Indiana, when U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into it, authorities said. Casey White surrendered and Vicky White died after shooting herself.

Gov. Ivey said she authorized the payment to the tipster at the request of Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly.

According to AL.com, Connelly would not comment on the identity of the tipster or the role the tipster played in the arrest.

“Thanks to the good information from this citizen and the diligent work from law enforcement in Alabama all the way to Indiana, we were able to put the bad guy behind bars where he belongs,’’ Ivey said in a statement. “I look forward to justice being served.”

White is scheduled to stand trial on June 13 for the 2015 slaying for Connie Jane Ridgeway.