Whistleblower: Biden Involved in 'Kickback Scheme'

A former Obama administration White House stenographer is blowing the whistle on former Vice President Joe Biden's claim to have no prior awareness of Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings with Ukraine energy company Burisma.

"Wait a minute, Joe Biden knew that Hunter Biden was already on the board – on April 18 Joe Biden knew," former Obama administration stenographer Mike McCormick said Wednesday night, recalling his transcription of a "senior administration official" interview – whom he identified as now-National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan – on the Biden's famed Air Force Two flight to Kyiv, Ukraine on April 21, 2014.

"He directed Sullivan to go back and talk to the press. This is a conspiracy. This is a crime. This is public corruption. That's what the FBI is supposed to investigate."

McCormick wants to testify before the Wilmington, Delaware, grand jury investigating Hunter Biden, willing to tie then-VP Joe Biden into a "kickback scheme."

"They've been looking at Hunter Biden, but this ties Joe Biden and [Sullivan] into promoting a kickback scheme with Ukraine," McCormick told New York Post. "It's the timeline that does it."

McCormick said his recollection has been jarred by findings from the Hunter Biden laptop he recently reviewed and matching this with his contemporaneous transcript from that famed flight that took then-Vice President Biden and his son Hunter to Kyiv months after Russia invaded Crimea during the Obama administration.

"I wrote a substack about it in November," McCormick said. "Nothing happened."

McCormick then said he went to the FBI to fill out "their witness tipline" online.

"If you lie to the FBI when you're submitting a tip like that you can go to jail," he continued, pointing to the veracity of his whistleblowing. "I'm not lying. I'm telling the truth. Joe Biden is lying.

"Joe Biden is a criminal. That's the bottom line. I don't care if he goes to Timbuktu or Ireland or anywhere. He's a criminal, and I've got the evidence.

"If they put me in front of the grand jury that's right now seated in Wilmington with special prosecutor David Weiss, my testimony becomes the evidence that will put him in jail or will lead to his impeachment."

The VP-led delegation to Kyiv, with Hunter Biden in tow, was billed by the Obama administration as a trip to investigate Ukraine corruption, but McCormick says his investigation and eye-witness testimony will place a timetable and provide evidence the trip was designed to bolster Hunter Biden's Burisma foreign-influence peddling scheme.

McCormick detailed his investigation of the Hunter Biden laptop can place his joining "Burisma on April 18, 2014," just two days after a laptop schedule note for a 11 a.m. ET meeting "at the WH" on April 16, 2014.

"That's the White House," McCormick continued, noting photos dating the White House meeting with fellow Burisma board member Devon Archer.

"This was planning meeting for them to start their kickback scheme with Burisma, and there's a lot more planned that went on ahead of it."

In another televised interview Thursday morning, McCormick implicated Sullivan and Obama administration officials, too.

"He was conducting malfeasance in office to enrich his family," he said of Biden. "Jake Sullivan is a conspirator in that, and there's more. Obama officials involved in it, I believe."

After that Biden trip to Ukraine, Congress in December 2014 approved $50 million to support Ukraine's national gas industry, the New York Post reported.

"Joe Biden was over there telling them, 'You can't be corrupt! You can't be corrupt!' while he was corrupt," McCormick told the Post. "Look, this is Air Force Two. This is Joe Biden's plane. He's in control of it. Jake Sullivan was in the front of the plane with Joe Biden in a meeting and then he walks back in the plane to talk to the press."

While Hunter Biden's deal with Burisma was previously dated to a May 12, 2014, news release, McCormick says he can assist the FBI investigation, which he said is "stonewalling" him.

"Right now, they are three years into an investigation doing nothing and it seems like they're stonewalling," McCormick told the Post. "I'll go under oath before anyone who needs to hear the truth about Joe Biden's criminal activities.

"Joe Biden committed crimes in Ukraine in a conspiracy with Jake Sullivan. I'm a witness to that happening."

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware, the Bidens home state, has reportedly been investigating Hunter Biden for alleged tax fraud, illegal foreign lobbying, money laundering, and lying about his drug use on a federal gun purchase form.