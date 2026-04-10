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Tags: whirlpool | investment | ohio | factory | parts

Whirlpool to Invest Over $60 Million in Ohio Plant

Friday, 10 April 2026 12:37 PM EDT

Whirlpool said on Friday it will invest over $60 million in an Ohio factory to produce parts for its washers and dryers.

The appliance maker said the factory — which would be its 11th U.S. manufacturing site, and sixth in Ohio — will create between 100 and 150 jobs. "Whirlpool Corporation is leaning into our commitment to U.S. manufacturing," Marc Bitzer, CEO of the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company, said in a statement.

Bitzer is an outspoken advocate for President Donald Trump's tariff policies, and the announcement was made at an event at the company's large washing machine factory in Clyde, Ohio, attended by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Greer traveled this week to the Midwest to promote the administration's policies aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing.

Whirlpool in October announced a separate $300 million investment in its existing laundry-related operations to increase capacity. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Whirlpool said on Friday it will invest over $60 million in an Ohio factory to produce parts for its washers and dryers.
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Friday, 10 April 2026 12:37 PM
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