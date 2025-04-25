WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: whi | womens health | studies | funding

Trump WH to Restore Women's Health Initiative Funding

By    |   Friday, 25 April 2025 03:24 PM EDT

Following an outcry from scientists and medical experts, the Trump administration is reversing its earlier decision and restoring funding for a landmark study on women’s health.

ABC reported Friday that the study had been slated for a comeback not long after an announcement that its funding was being slashed. Protests over the cut by researchers involved with the Women's Health Initiative are considered key to the reversal.

The Department of Health and Human Services said funding for the 30-year study would soon be back in place, according to a department statement on the issue given to ABC.

WHI studies cover a broad range of health issues affecting women. The WHI website shows recent information releases on topics such as blood pressure, early pregnancy, breastfeeding, and how cancer treatment affects heart health.

ABC reported that the statement from HHS said: "These studies represent critical contributions to our better understanding of women's health. While NIH (National Institutes of Health) initially exceeded its internal targets for contract reductions, we are now working to fully restore funding to these essential research efforts."

A women's health researcher told ABC that the WHI studies have involved about 5,000 researchers over the years, and they play a critical role as a training ground for young medical researchers entering the health field to get a good grounding on the issues specifically affecting women.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Following an outcry from scientists and medical experts, the Trump administration is reversing its earlier decision and restoring funding for a landmark study on women's health.ABC reported Friday that the study had been slated for a comeback not long after an announcement...
whi, womens health, studies, funding
225
2025-24-25
Friday, 25 April 2025 03:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved