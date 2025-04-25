Trump WH to Restore Women's Health Initiative Funding

Following an outcry from scientists and medical experts, the Trump administration is reversing its earlier decision and restoring funding for a landmark study on women’s health.

ABC reported Friday that the study had been slated for a comeback not long after an announcement that its funding was being slashed. Protests over the cut by researchers involved with the Women's Health Initiative are considered key to the reversal.

The Department of Health and Human Services said funding for the 30-year study would soon be back in place, according to a department statement on the issue given to ABC.

WHI studies cover a broad range of health issues affecting women. The WHI website shows recent information releases on topics such as blood pressure, early pregnancy, breastfeeding, and how cancer treatment affects heart health.

ABC reported that the statement from HHS said: "These studies represent critical contributions to our better understanding of women's health. While NIH (National Institutes of Health) initially exceeded its internal targets for contract reductions, we are now working to fully restore funding to these essential research efforts."

A women's health researcher told ABC that the WHI studies have involved about 5,000 researchers over the years, and they play a critical role as a training ground for young medical researchers entering the health field to get a good grounding on the issues specifically affecting women.