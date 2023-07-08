×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: west virginia | ag | patrick morrisey | fundraising

W.Va. AG Morrisey Raises $1.1 Million in Gov Race

By    |   Saturday, 08 July 2023 02:07 PM EDT

The gubernatorial campaign for West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has raised more than $1.1 million since announcing his candidacy for governor to succeed Gov. Jim Justice, who is running for Senate in 2024.

"West Virginians know that I am the only proven conservative with a record of getting big things done for our state," Morrisey's campaign tweeted Friday, sharing the news via press release.

"While I'm pleased with our campaign's strong fundraising numbers, the most important point is that I have consistently delivered for the people of West Virginia, and I will continue to do so as governor."

The campaign is boasting a $1,325,000 war chest for the GOP gubernatorial primary, which it claims is about $500,000 more than his closest perceived competitor.

The $1.1 million raised since April 4 is about $800,000 more than this closest competitor, too, the campaign boasted.

The campaign has 7,200 unique donors with 89% of those giving $100 or less, hailing "support for his candidacy continues to grow, with aggressive grassroots momentum" behind his "conservatives bona fides."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The gubernatorial campaign for West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has raised more than $1.1 million since announcing his candidacy for governor to succeed Gov. Jim Justice, who is running for Senate in 2024.
west virginia, ag, patrick morrisey, fundraising
174
2023-07-08
Saturday, 08 July 2023 02:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved