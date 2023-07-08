W.Va. AG Morrisey Raises $1.1 Million in Gov Race

The gubernatorial campaign for West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has raised more than $1.1 million since announcing his candidacy for governor to succeed Gov. Jim Justice, who is running for Senate in 2024.

"West Virginians know that I am the only proven conservative with a record of getting big things done for our state," Morrisey's campaign tweeted Friday, sharing the news via press release.

"While I'm pleased with our campaign's strong fundraising numbers, the most important point is that I have consistently delivered for the people of West Virginia, and I will continue to do so as governor."

The campaign is boasting a $1,325,000 war chest for the GOP gubernatorial primary, which it claims is about $500,000 more than his closest perceived competitor.

The $1.1 million raised since April 4 is about $800,000 more than this closest competitor, too, the campaign boasted.

The campaign has 7,200 unique donors with 89% of those giving $100 or less, hailing "support for his candidacy continues to grow, with aggressive grassroots momentum" behind his "conservatives bona fides."