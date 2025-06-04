Wesley Clark to Newsmax: Russian Aircraft Were 'Legitimate Targets'

Last weekend, Ukraine launched an operation codenamed "Spider's Web" that destroyed more than 40 of Russia's long-range bombers.

An underwater bomb was also detonated early Tuesday morning taking out Russia's Kerch Strait Bridge, a critical piece of infrastructure that connects occupied Crimea to Russia's Krasnodar Krai region.

Retired Army Gen. Wesley Clark told Newsmax on Wednesday that "these were legitimate targets."

Earlier on Wednesday, President Donald Trump had a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin where the president described it as a "good conversation."

Clark said he disagreed with Trump's summary. "No, I wouldn't say it was a good call," Clark said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"Maybe Putin and President Trump didn't shout at each other, but he should have told Putin 'Why don't you put that ceasefire in place? We don't accept the retaliation.'"

