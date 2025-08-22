WATCH TV LIVE

Maryland Governor Invites Trump to Visit Baltimore

By    |   Friday, 22 August 2025 06:50 PM EDT

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore wants President Donald Trump to see firsthand the work he has done reducing crime in Baltimore, his state's biggest city.

Moore, a Democrat, is inviting Trump to take a walk around Baltimore with law enforcement next month, similar to the one Trump took in Washington on Thursday night to show how safe he has made that city since Trump deployed the National Guard.

"We have taken an all-of-the-above approach to public safety that addresses the root causes of crime," Moore said. "Mobilizing state resources; building strong partnerships with local jurisdictions, prosecutors, public defenders, police officers, and advocates; and ensuring greater coordination and data-sharing to deliver staggering drops in violent crime."

Homicides in Maryland are down 20% since Moore took office in 2023, and he said that in the first six months of 2025, Baltimore has seen double-digit reductions in homicides and shootings.

"Even in the face of millions of dollars in cuts to federal funding for violence intervention and gun violence prevention under your administration — including to programs directly credited with lowering rates of homicide and other violent crimes — our state and local communities continue to invest in proven strategies that help us build safer, more vibrant neighborhoods," Moore said.

Trump previously criticized Baltimore, listing it among other cities where he said crime has run amok, and teasing sending the National Guard there.

"We have other cities also that are bad, very bad. You look at Chicago, how bad it is, you look at Los Angeles, how bad it is, other cities that are very bad, New York is a problem, and then you have, of course, Baltimore and Oakland — you don't even mention that anymore they're so far gone," Trump said.

"We're not playing games. We're going to make it safe. And we're going to then go on to other places, but we're going to stay here for a while. We want to make this absolutely perfect, just our capital." 

Moore said Trump would be joined on the public safety walk with Baltimore's mayor, the Baltimore state's attorney, elected officials, and local law enforcement.

"In Maryland and in Baltimore, you will find people who share the same commitment to public safety that I have — and who want to be part of the solution, not the problem," Moore said.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore wants President Donald Trump to see firsthand the work he has done reducing crime in Baltimore, his state's biggest city.
