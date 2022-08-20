×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: wendys | lettuce | e. coli | outbreak | michigan | ohio | pennsylvania

Wendy's Pulls Lettuce Off Sandwiches Amid E. Coli Outbreak

Dave`s Single at Wendy`s restaurant. Some out of focus restaurant interior as backdrop
A Wendy's hamburger (Dreamstime)

Saturday, 20 August 2022 09:20 AM EDT

The fast-food chain Wendy's says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce is the source of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least 37 people and whether romaine used at Wendy's was also served or sold at other businesses.

The CDC said one person was also sickened in Indiana. A message was left with Wendy's about lettuce on sandwiches in that state.

The CDC said there is no evidence that romaine sold in grocery stores is linked to the E. coli outbreak. The agency also said it is not advising people to stop eating at Wendy's or not to eat romaine lettuce.

Wendy's says lettuce used in its salads is different and not affected by its decision to pull the lettuce from sandwiches. The company said it is cooperating with the CDC.

"As a company, we are committed to upholding our high standards of food safety and quality," Wendy's said in a statement.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The fast-food chain Wendy's says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill.
wendys, lettuce, e. coli, outbreak, michigan, ohio, pennsylvania
187
2022-20-20
Saturday, 20 August 2022 09:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved